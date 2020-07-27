Nancy Tosh

WORDEN — Nancy (Shaw) Tosh, 67, passed away at 1:58 a.m., on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Wood River, Illinois, on Feb. 22, 1953, the daughter of the late Harlen and Celia (Schaaf) Shaw.

She married Dennis Tosh on April 23, 1978, in Edwardsville and he survives.

Nancy was a retired pet groomer and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis; one son, Ronnie (Jennifer) Shaw of Springfield, Illinois; one daughter, Traci (Joe) Divine of Wood River; one sister, Connie (Butch) Morgan of Alton, Illinois; one brother, Harlen (Rhonda) Shaw of Meadowbrook, Illinois; one brother-in-law, Gerald Keller of Worden, Illlinois; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Donna (Gerald) Keller, Theresa (Leon) Osbourne, and Gayle Shaw; and two brothers, Wayne (Charlene) Schaaf and Eldon Shaw.

Nancy has chosen cremation. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m., at the Worden City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society for Five A's Animal Rescue.

