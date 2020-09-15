1/1
Natasha Dillinger
1992 - 2020
BETHALTO — Natasha J. Dillinger, 27, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 2:45 p.m. at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

She was born on Oct. 9, 1992 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Jeff L. and Debbie S. (Spurgeon) Dillinger.

Natasha is a 2011 graduate of Civic Memorial High School. She then went on to the Illinois Institute of Art in Chicago.

She was a member of Friendship General Baptist Church in East Alton. She was a cadet in the Girl Scouts. She was a youth camp counselor at Camp Hugh in Bunker Hill, Illinois, where she also helped her mom in the kitchen.

She was a girl scout camp counselor and went to Resident Camp to earn her P.A.

She enjoyed photography and filming; and being in nature, drawing, art, singing, riding on motorcycles and spending time with her family and friends.

Along with her parents, Jeff and Debbie; she is survived by her fiancé, William "Billy" Smith; a brother, Josh Dillinger; a nephew, Cameron Dillinger; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Natasha was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Adolphe and Shirley (Herren) Dillinger; and her maternal grandparents, Melvin and Dorothy (Pilger) Spurgeon.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 2p.m., at Camp Hugh Youth Camp in Bunker Hill. Pastor James Overbey will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Camp Hugh in care of Friendship General Baptist Church and MidAmerica Transplant

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Camp Hugh Youth Camp
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
