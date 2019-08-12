NATHAN BEST

LIVINGSTON — Nathan Michael Best, 39, formerly of Livingston, Illinois, died on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 in Sikeston, Missouri due to a traffic accident. He was born on Monday, Feb. 11 1980, in Springfield, Illinois, the son of Michael and the late Terri (Mattingly) Best.

Nathan is survived by his wife, Ashley; three children, Robert, Jackosn, and Trinity Best; his father, Michael Best; a sister Kelly (Anthony) Costa; a nephew, Alexander Krone; and a niece, Isabella Costa.

Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Stacey Lynne Best; a brother, Timothy Michael Best; and a nephew, Michael Vincent Costa.

Nathan was a lifelong St. Louis Blues fan. He was ecstatic to finally see his Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019.

A candlelight vigil will be held at the Bethalto Park in Bethalto, Illinois on Monday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the First Assembly of God in Sikeston on Friday, Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a luncheon.

Local funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 11 a.m. with a memorial Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Livingston. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 10-10:45 p.m. at the church.

Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery next to his mother, sister, brother and nephew, and will be followed by a luncheon in the church hall.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston is privileged to take care of local arrangements for Nathan Best and his family.

To sign a guest book or to leave a private condolence, please visit www.lesickofuneralhome.com.