Nathaniel Berry

ANDERSON, INDIANA — Nathaniel Gordon Berry, age 73 passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital.

Gordon, as he was called, was born October 29, 1946 to the late Joseph N. and late Roberta G. Berry in Alton, Illinois. He was a graduate of Alton Senior High School, then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1965, serving four years in the Vietnam War and receiving a Purple Heart Award.

He worked as a mechanic and an over-the-road truck driver. He was very handy and could do almost anything. He was known as "jack of all trades." He loved riding motorcycles with his cousin James Gordon. While cycling he met Wanda Robinosn, his longtime companion of over 20 years. Gordon was previously married to Mary McDowell, Mary Evans and Sharon Ingold.

He is survived by two daughters: Tonya of North Carolina, and Tiana of Alton; his companion, Wanda; and his three brothers: Robert (Sandy), George (Janet) both of Alton, and Richard (Kim) of Springfield, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents and former wives Sharon Ingold and Mary Evans.

Burial will be at Marion National Cemetery College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
