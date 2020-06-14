Neil Cannon
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GODFREY — Neil Kathryn Cannon, 86, of Godfrey, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Asbury Village in Godfrey.

She was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Alton, the daughter of Ralph and Edith (Neil) Wilhelm. She married Richard Cannon July 14, 1956, in Alton, and he preceded her in death Feb. 3, 2011.

She had been a member of First Congregational Church in Bunker Hill. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by three children and their spouses, James and Brenda Cannon, of Brighton, Janet and Henry Hoehn, of Godfrey, and David and Stephanie Cannon, of Jacksonville; six grandchildren; and, 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Richard, she is preceded in death by her parents.

A private family burial will take place at Alton City Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Asbury Village Activity Fund.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved