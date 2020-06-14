GODFREY — Neil Kathryn Cannon, 86, of Godfrey, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Asbury Village in Godfrey.

She was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Alton, the daughter of Ralph and Edith (Neil) Wilhelm. She married Richard Cannon July 14, 1956, in Alton, and he preceded her in death Feb. 3, 2011.

She had been a member of First Congregational Church in Bunker Hill. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by three children and their spouses, James and Brenda Cannon, of Brighton, Janet and Henry Hoehn, of Godfrey, and David and Stephanie Cannon, of Jacksonville; six grandchildren; and, 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Richard, she is preceded in death by her parents.

A private family burial will take place at Alton City Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or Asbury Village Activity Fund.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.