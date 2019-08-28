CARROLLTON — Richard Neil Carter, 90, of Carrollton, Illinois, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 unexpectedly at the home of his daughter in Springfield.

Born in Carrollton on Feb. 13, 1929, he was the son of the late John F. and Bessie (Little) Carter.

He married the former Emma Lou Williams on Feb. 26, 1948 in Kane and preceded him in death on July 14, 2007.

Surviving are his children: Lynn Carter of Springfield, Cathy (Melvin) Musgrave of Griggsville, Christy (Kent) Trimble of Jefferson City, Missouri, Dr. Jeffrey Carter of Texas and Julia (Anthony) Pezold of Ashland, grandchildren: Andrew (Beth)Musgrave, Tyler (Sara)Musgrave, Lindsay (Wes) Dunham, Genta Trimble, Kyle Trimble, Brenton Carter, Reagon Carter, Emma Grace Pezold and Ryder Pezold, great-grandchildren: Braden, Adam, Ben, Ely , Sam and Ian Musgrave, Leo, Ella and Molly Dunham and Knox Trimble. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, an infant son, and two brothers: John D. Carter and Paul Carter.

Mr. Carter was a lifelong farmer and was president of the Carrollton School District No. 1 school board for 25 years. He was a member of the Carrollton United Methodist Church. He loved his family dearly and was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved fishing, polka music and John Wayne movies. Neil's love of his community was always evident in his life.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 at Carrollton United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at the church on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Carrollton City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: the Neil and Emma Lou Carter Scholarship Fund through the District One Foundation for Quality Education. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.