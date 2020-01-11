ALTON — Neil E. Wells, 79, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born in Alton, Illinois, the son of Norval and Lola Mae Wells. He grew up in Alton and other towns around the area. He then went to high school in Edwardsville, Illinois, and joined the Marines.

Neil married Marsha Gibbs, his high school sweetheart, in Edwardsville, Illinois. They lived in South Carolina for four years while he was in the Marines.

He worked several different jobs and was employed by The Army Records Center in St. Louis for many years.

Neil was a member of the St. Louis Bible Fellowship Church in St. Louis for several years.

He is survived by a son; daughter; and their families of 11 grandchildren; including one married granddaughter and their baby.

He was also survived by his brothers Phil, Gene, and Tom.

Neil was preceded in death by his brothers Bill, Dan, Carroll, Jim, John; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Lunch will be after church service and then a Memorial service at 2 p.m. to be held at the Saint Louis Bible Fellowship Church.

Memorials may be made to the Saint Louis Bible Fellowship Church.