Nelba Goodman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nelba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SPRINGFIELD — Nelba May Goodman, 98, passed away at 10:38 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield, Illinois.

Born May 12, 1922 in White Hall, Illinois, she was the only child of Cecil and Myrtle (Atkinson) Dugger.

She married Everett Griffith May 18, 1948 in East Alton, Illinois, and together they owned and operated Griffith Distributing in Bethalto, Illinois. Nelba continued to run the business after Everett passed away Nov. 15, 1966.

On Oct. 11, 1975, Nelba married Richard K. "Dick" Goodman in West Alton, Missouri. He also preceded her in death June 9, 2004.

Nelba is survived by a daughter, Patricia (Myron) Stoller of Springfield; a step-daughter, Beverly M. Bandy of Springfield; two step-sons, Richard "Rick" (Nancy) Goodman of Brighton, Illinois, and Robert C. "Rocky" ("Cookie") Goodman of Grand Tower, Illinois; six grandchildren, Chris (Lorrie) Bandy, Shaun Bandy, Kate Goodman, Andy Goodman, Ken Goodman, and Gwen Goodman; and five great-grandchildren.

A member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Nelba was a dear friend to many, many people. She enjoyed golfing and played on a league, but she especially loved bowling. This was her relaxation during her years at work.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights from 11 a.m. until services begin at noon, Rev. Debra Hoertel will officiate. Masks or face coverings are required.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and the ASPCA.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved