Nelba Goodman

SPRINGFIELD — Nelba May Goodman, 98, passed away at 10:38 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield, Illinois.

Born May 12, 1922 in White Hall, Illinois, she was the only child of Cecil and Myrtle (Atkinson) Dugger.

She married Everett Griffith May 18, 1948 in East Alton, Illinois, and together they owned and operated Griffith Distributing in Bethalto, Illinois. Nelba continued to run the business after Everett passed away Nov. 15, 1966.

On Oct. 11, 1975, Nelba married Richard K. "Dick" Goodman in West Alton, Missouri. He also preceded her in death June 9, 2004.

Nelba is survived by a daughter, Patricia (Myron) Stoller of Springfield; a step-daughter, Beverly M. Bandy of Springfield; two step-sons, Richard "Rick" (Nancy) Goodman of Brighton, Illinois, and Robert C. "Rocky" ("Cookie") Goodman of Grand Tower, Illinois; six grandchildren, Chris (Lorrie) Bandy, Shaun Bandy, Kate Goodman, Andy Goodman, Ken Goodman, and Gwen Goodman; and five great-grandchildren.

A member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Nelba was a dear friend to many, many people. She enjoyed golfing and played on a league, but she especially loved bowling. This was her relaxation during her years at work.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 2, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights from 11 a.m. until services begin at noon, Rev. Debra Hoertel will officiate. Masks or face coverings are required.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project and the ASPCA.

