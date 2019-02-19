NELDA MEUNIER

EAST ALTON — Nelda F. Meunier, 82, of East Alton, Illinois passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at her home in East Alton surrounded by her family.

She was born on Feb. 12, 1937 in Corning Arkansas to James W. and Pearl Rice. She married Edward Meunier on Nov. 7, 1953 in St. Louis, Missouri. He preceded her in death on May 20, 1983.

In her free time Nelda loved to dance, she enjoyed crafts, playing bingo and slots.

She is survived by four children, Ed (Charlie) Meunier of LaPlace, Louisiana, Mary Kay (Don) McClothlin of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, James Meunier of East Alton and William "Bill" Meunier of East Alton; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Don (Jody) Rice and Mike (Kathy) Rice, all of Rockford; and sister, Naolmi Delaney of Dellwood, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Meunier; and brother, James Rice.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 12 p.m. at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois. Burial will follow at New Douglas City Cemetery.

