FISHER
BUNKER HILL — Nellie O. Fisher, 96, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, Illinois on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 9:15 p.m. Friends may call on Thursday, March 21 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 10 a.m. until noon. Funeral services are Thursday, March 21 at noon at Kravanya Funeral Home. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.