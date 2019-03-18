BUNKER HILL — Nellie O. Fisher, 96, of Bunker Hill, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 9:15 p.m. at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

Nellie enjoyed quilting and was a member of Woodburn Country Bible Church.

She had five children, Diana Mowrey (James), of Godfrey; Terry Hartmann, of Palmyra, Indiana; Loretta Simons, of Shipman; George Hartmann (Brenda), of Galeton, Tennessee; and Donna Bangert, of Dorchester.

She also had 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 27 great-great-grandchildren, along with several step great-grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren.

Nellie is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Delbert Hyman; second husband Monie "Ben" Hartmann; son, Paul David Hyman; grandson, Monie E. Hartmann; two brothers; and four sisters.

Kravanya Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.