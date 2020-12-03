BETHALTO — Nelson L. Gregory, 77, passed away at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Born April 1, 1943 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, he was the son of James A. and Eva A. (Schrum) Gregory.

He was in charge of Quality Control for the U.S. Department of Defense and Union Pacific Railroad.

Nelson was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, Illinois.

He had been a Shriner in the past, and he enjoyed baseball and golf.

Nelson married Donna Chiado July 2, 1977 in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, at the former St. Kevin's Catholic Church. She survives in Bethalto.

He is also survived by a daughter, Donna Lamble and her significant other, Ryan Hancox of South Carolina; a son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Shelly Gregory of Aurora, Colorado; four grandchildren, Tara (Joshua) Blocher, Brooke (Ricky) Skaggs, Kyle Lamble, and Erin (Jesse) Whitson; three great-grandchildren, Jace, Christian, and Bo Blocher; and his sister, Vickie (David) Wright of East Alton, Illinois.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto from 10 a.m. until Father Tom Liebler celebrates a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.

Covid-19 guidelines for churches will be followed, including crowd restrictions, distancing, and the requirement of face coverings.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.