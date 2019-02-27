NELSON 'PAWPAW' HARRIS

ALTON — Nelson E. "Pawpaw" Harris, 73, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at 7:12 a.m. in Barnes Jewish Hospital.

He was born on April 9, 1945 in Alton, the son of Carl and Mildred (Phipps) Harris. He married Jane Mundell in Alton on Nov. 11, 1966.

Nelson is a veteran of the Marines Corp Reserves. He retired in 1995 from McDonnell Douglas, where he worked for 32 years. He was a member of College Avenue Presbyterian Church for 40 years. He loved his 1955 Chevy Bel Air and going to car shows. He loved to tinker and enjoyed fishing and wood working. Nelson also loved to spend time with his family and friends.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Jill (Al) Goewey of Alton and Steven Harris of Alton; four grandchildren, Drew (Kimberlee) Belchik, Amanda Belchik, Cole Harris and Seth Harris; a great-grandson, Paxton and another one on the way.

Nelson was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carla Baron; and a brother, Bill Harris.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 1 from 4-7 p.m. at LoveJoy United Church in Wood River, Illinois, where memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 with Pastor Daniel Ervin and Pastor George Humbert will officiate. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to The and/or The .

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.