1/
Neva Monroe
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GRAFTON — Neva Oletta "Tiny" Monroe, 101, died at 9:18 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Senath, Missouri, on Jan. 23, 1919, and was the last surviving child born to Everett Luten and Monnie Quay (Biggs) Roark.

As a devout Christian, she was a loyal and faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Grafton, Illinois, and lived her life to serve her Lord as well as others.

She had a heart of gold, and her home was open to anyone, and it was her mission to assure that nobody left hungry.

Before moving their family to Grafton, she and her husband lived in St. Louis, Missouri, where they owned and operated a restaurant. For many years, she was employed as a checker at the A&P Grocery Store in Alton, Illinois, before retiring.

She married Robert T. Monroe on May 30, 1946 in Bowling Green, Ohio, and together they shared 45 years of marriage; prior to his death on Feb. 16, 1992.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Deborah Monroe, and Rick and Sandy Monroe, all of Grafton; four grandchildren, Adam Monroe of Grafton, Rebekah, and her husband, Roger Garcia of Germany, Bob Monroe of St. Louis, and Amy Monroe of Alton; and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Monroe; a great granddaughter, Hailey Ray Monroe; a sister, Lady LaWanda Sutherland; and six brothers, Dice Eugene Roark, Everett Loyal Roark, Buell Biggs Roark, Halbert Wayne Roark, Loy Dale Roark and U. Bon Roark.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Following CDC guidelines, no more than 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, and social distancing and masks are required.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the First Baptist Church in Grafton, with Rev. William Hendricks officiating.

Burial will be in the Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.

Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church in Grafton.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
1308 St. Highway 109
Jerseyville, IL 62052
(618) 498-9844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved