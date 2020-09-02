GRAFTON — Neva Oletta "Tiny" Monroe, 101, died at 9:18 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Senath, Missouri, on Jan. 23, 1919, and was the last surviving child born to Everett Luten and Monnie Quay (Biggs) Roark.

As a devout Christian, she was a loyal and faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Grafton, Illinois, and lived her life to serve her Lord as well as others.

She had a heart of gold, and her home was open to anyone, and it was her mission to assure that nobody left hungry.

Before moving their family to Grafton, she and her husband lived in St. Louis, Missouri, where they owned and operated a restaurant. For many years, she was employed as a checker at the A&P Grocery Store in Alton, Illinois, before retiring.

She married Robert T. Monroe on May 30, 1946 in Bowling Green, Ohio, and together they shared 45 years of marriage; prior to his death on Feb. 16, 1992.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Deborah Monroe, and Rick and Sandy Monroe, all of Grafton; four grandchildren, Adam Monroe of Grafton, Rebekah, and her husband, Roger Garcia of Germany, Bob Monroe of St. Louis, and Amy Monroe of Alton; and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Monroe; a great granddaughter, Hailey Ray Monroe; a sister, Lady LaWanda Sutherland; and six brothers, Dice Eugene Roark, Everett Loyal Roark, Buell Biggs Roark, Halbert Wayne Roark, Loy Dale Roark and U. Bon Roark.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Following CDC guidelines, no more than 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, and social distancing and masks are required.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the First Baptist Church in Grafton, with Rev. William Hendricks officiating.

Burial will be in the Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.

Memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church in Grafton.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.