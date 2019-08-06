BYRON
EDWARDSVILLE — Nicholas G. Byron, age 89, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 2:56 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in St. Louis, with Father Doug Papulis officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. Condolences may be expressed online weberfuneralhome.com.