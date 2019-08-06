Nicholas Byron (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Jonathan and family you have my sympathy on the ..."
    - kenny krumeich
  • "I remember Nick Byron, Esq. When my cousin's husband and..."
    - JOHN M. ROLWING
Service Information
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL
62025
(618)-656-4655
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
4967 Forest Park Ave.
St. Louis, MO
Obituary
BYRON

EDWARDSVILLE — Nicholas G. Byron, age 89, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 2:56 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in St. Louis, with Father Doug Papulis officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville. Condolences may be expressed online weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
