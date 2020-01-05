COLLINSVILLE — Nicole E. Broyles, 42, passed away at 5:16 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in the emergency room at OSF Saint Anthony's Hospital in Alton.

She was born Aug. 13, 1977, in Alton, the daughter of Kevin and Cindy (Foster) Doak, of East Alton.

She married Todd Broyles Nov. 16, 2002, in Collinsville, and he survives. Other survivors include two daughters, Meghan Broyles, of East Alton, Makenna Broyles, of Collinsville, one son, Cayden Broyles, of Collinsville, two grandchildren, Malaia Broyles and Maya Garcia, two sisters, Stacey Burdick and her husband, Travis Burdick, of East Alton, Rachel Doak and her fiancé, Brett Fedrick, of Brighton, a brother, Eric Doak and his wife, Jamie, of Moro, nephews and nieces, Ashton, Madison, Kellin, Brayden, Mackinzie, Ethan, Ashley, Jacob, Eric, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Carol Broyles, of Collinsville, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and Mark Finch, of Collinsville, and many other extended family and close friends.

Nicole was employed at GKN Aerospace as a quality assurance auditor. She attended New Hope Baptist Church in East Alton. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by an aunt, Dianna Yates, and an uncle, Dana Foster.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Rev. Frank Sparks will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and will be accepted at the funeral home.

