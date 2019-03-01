NICOLE HEWITT

JERSEYVILLE — Nicole Marie Hewitt, 29, died at 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born March 25, 1989 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Jeff Hewitt and Amy (Crowson) and David Albanese of Godfrey, Illinois.

Surviving are two sons, Theodore Samuel and River Michael of Jerseyville, Illinois; three sisters, Alison Farrow (Nick) of Huntsville, Alabama, Mary Albanese of St. Louis, and Jennifer Baker of St. Louis; grandparents, Verna Hewitt of Godfrey, Ross and Gladys Crowson of Grafton, Illinois and Joyce Albanese of O'Fallon, Missouri; nine nieces and nephews, Viktor and Owen of Huntsville, Sabrina, Zachary and Ella of St. Louis and Nathan, Austin, Brandon and Kaylie of Moore, Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jess Hewitt; and one sister, Jamie Sue Albanese.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 3 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private at Brighton Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to her children.

