Nicole Knighton

ALTON — Nicole Ann Knighton, at the age of 44, departed this life Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.

Nicole was born Aug. 9, 1975, in Alton, to the union Carol (Ramsey) Knighton and the late Jesse Knighton Jr.

She graduated from Alton Senior High School.

Her employment included a tenure at Residential Options and Beverly Farm. Nicole enjoyed going to the casino, playing the lottery, and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Jesse, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Tyler Slack.

Left to cherish fond memories: mother, Carol (Ramsey) Knighton; three sisters, Stephanie Davenport, Denise and Tiffany Knighton; a brother, Jesse Knighton III; 11 nieces and nephews; 17 great nieces and nephews; and, a host family and friends.

She was a devoted daughter, sister and aunt. She will be sorely missed.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of private service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Harrison Funeral Chapel.