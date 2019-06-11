BAIRD
EDWARDSVILLE — Nina Jane Baird, 92, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois. She will be cremated according to her wishes and a memorial visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13 at St. Johns United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14 at the church. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, at a later date. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.