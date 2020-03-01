KIRKWOOD, Missouri — Nina J. Folsom, 82, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Manor Grove in Kirkwood, Missouri.

Born Aug. 19, 1937, in Alton, she was the daughter of Les and Mourna (Wintjen) Hester.

She married Richard J. Folsom Aug. 11, 1956. He preceded her in death Aug. 19, 2018.

She co-founded Folsom Distributing, in Wood River, in 1958, with her husband. Nina was a longtime member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Ozark, Missouri, where she loved to volunteer and devote her time; and, more recently, a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace, in Bethalto. She also loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed arts and crafts.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Hervatin, of Kirkwood, Missouri, and Terri (Jim) Rogan, of St. Louis; three sons, Rick (Pat) Folsom, of Leesburg, Texas, Jim (Tonya) Folsom, of Dorsey, and Bob Folsom, of Lake Ozark, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Rachel, Emily, Lindsey, Bethany, Kelsey, Sam, Philip and Josh; sister, Donna Rives, of Osage Beach, Missouri; sister-in-law, Ruth Schwab, of Franklin Park, Illinois; and, her nieces Amy, Darla, Barbara, Patti, Kathy, Lisa and Ellie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Melvin Hester.

Memorial visitation will be 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Paynic Home for Funerals, in Rosewood Heights. Visitation will continue from 9:45 a.m. until a memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, celebrated by Father Tom Liebler at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, in Bethalto.

Memorial donations may be made to Serving Our Streets or Ursuline Academy Student Scholarships.

Information and the online guestbook are available at www.paynicfh.com.