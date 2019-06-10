VOLZ
ALHAMBRA — Nina L. Volz, 86, of Alhambra, Illinois, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Alhambra Care Center. Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 14 and from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at the church. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ, Salem Cemetery or Alhambra Volunteer Fire Department.