NOEL D. WRIGHT

EDWARDSVILLE — Noel D. Wright, 67, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2:45 am, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 25, 1952 in Simpson, IL, the son of Gerald D. & Barbara Wright and Wanda "Johnson" Thurman. On December 31, 1981 he married Susan E Winders in Bethalto, IL.

Noel was a member of the Wood River Moose Lodge and enjoyed golfing, playing his guitar, and spending time with his family and friends.

He was survived by his wife, Susan Wright of Edwardsville; four children and their spouses, Nolan Wright (Shana) of Bethalto, IL, IL, Erin Peebles (John) of Bethalto, Il, Matt Wright (Melanie) of New Burnside, IL, and Tonya Johnson (Larry) of Harrsiburg, IL; eleven grandchildren, Tyler, Aaron (Ayshia), J.D. (Shelby), Alex, Chloe, Conner, Maelene, Henry, Caelynn, Camdyn, and Isaac; three brothers and their spouses, Allen Wright of Nashville, IL, Bill Warner (Donna) of Carbondale, IL, and Wayne (Ruth) Warner of Las Vegas, IL; and a step mother, Barbara Wright of Anna, IL.

Noel was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Terry and Jerry Wright.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at p.m. at New Salem Cemetery in Creal Springs, IL.

Memorials may be made to the New Salem Cemtery Perpetual Care Fund.

