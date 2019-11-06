JERSEYVILLE — Nola Lucille Kramer, 92, died at 12:20 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born in Bellview, Illinois, on Dec. 14, 1926, one of seven children born to the late Chester Charles and Eva A. (Johnston) Hunter.

Nola spent the early years of her childhood growing up in Calhoun County, before moving to the family farm in Jersey County at the age of 12. She was a 1943 graduate of Calhoun High School and went on to further her education and graduated in 1948 from Alton Memorial School of Nursing.

She married Jay Eugene Kramer on Nov. 12, 1948, at the home of her sister and brother in-law, Kenneth and Millie Ingersoll in Jerseyville, Illinois, and together they shared in nearly 64 years of marriage prior to his death on Nov. 8, 2012.

A caregiver by nature, Nola dedicated her life to caring for others. First and foremost, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Professionally, she served the residents of Jersey County for over 40 years as Registered Nurse with time spent working for Dr. Clark Doak from 1951-1965 as well as serving as Administrator of the Jersey County Health Department for 26 years, where she was instrumental in establishing their Home Health division, prior to her retirement in 1991.

She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Kramer-Brown of Urbana, Illinois; four grandchildren, Katelyn Brown of Davenport, Iowa; Rawley Greene of Corvallis, Oregon; Markus (Lauren) Milster of Fate, Texas and Todd (Rachel) Milster of Hutta, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Bryce Milster, Dyllan Milster, Owen Milster, Lunna Milster and Max Greene; as well as a sister, Mary Ruth Thomas of Jerseyville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Suzanne Milster of Sept. 2, 2008; two brothers, Truman and Charles Hunter; three sisters, Eileen Nimerick, Mildred Ingersoll and Violet Hunter.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at the First United Methodist Church, where Nola has been a loyal and faithful member for past 75 years.

Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville.