NORA GIRTH

WOOD RIVER — Nora L. Girth, 78, of Wood River, Illinois, formerly of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at Heritage Health of Gillespie in Gillespie, Illinois on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:10 am. She was born March 10, 1941, in Madrid, I0wa to John Boccaleoni & Vera (Laver) Boccaleoni.

She married Richard W. "Dick" Girth on Feb. 16, 1963 at St. Mary's Church in Bunker Hill. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2004. Nora was a 1959 graduate of Edwardsville High School and a 1962 graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Alton, IL. She worked as a registered nurse for 38 years. Nora was dedicated to her grandkids education.

She is survived by her daughters, Kimi (Mark) Jones of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Kristy (Larry) DeLuka of Hillsboro, Illinois, son, Rick (Tracie) Girth of Bunker Hill, grandchildren, Matt and Katie DeLuka, Zach, Taylor and Reece Girth, Shelby Jones, sisters, Kathy Gray of Highland, Illinois, and Becky Boccaleoni of San Diego, California. Nora was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and brother, Jack Boccaleoni.

Private family services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Staunton Hospital or St. Mary's Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill is in charge of the arrangements.