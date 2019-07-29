NORBERT GODAR

HARDIN — Norbert Anthony Godar Jr, 85, of Hardin, Illinois, passed away Saturday morning July 27, 2019. Norbert was born Oct. 1, 1933 in Hardin to the late Norbert T. Godar Sr. and Mary J. (Becker) Godar.

Norbert married Mary Ann (Klaas) Godar on Nov. 11, 1956 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Meppen, Illinois, she survives.

He was a member of St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Hardin, the Hardin American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and the Franciscan of the Tau. He owned and retired from Northside Grocery Store and Zephyer gas station in Hardin. Norbert enjoyed farming and saying the rosary.

In addition to his wife he is survived by: four children, Helen Marie (Roy) Sievers, Anthony (Barbara) Godar, Judy Godar, and Phil (Julie) Godar; five siblings, Delores Fuhler, Francis (Betty) Godar, Marilyn Fuhler, Larry (Mary) Godar, and Roger (Patty) Godar; Eleven Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by three siblings, Kenny Godar, Geneva Breden and Virginia Robeen.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.

Funeral Mass will be Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. at St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Hardin.

Burial will follow at St. Norbert's Cemetery in Hardin.

Memorials may be made to St. Norbert's Church, Knights of Columbus, or Masses.