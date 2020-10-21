GODFREY — C. Nordell Hill, 89, died at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital.

Born June 6, 1931 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Clement L. and Pearl V. (Kelley) Hill.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as an industrial engineer from Owens Illinois.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 126.

Surviving are four children, Alan Hill (Gail) of Sharpsburg, Georgia, Greg Hill (Sheri) of Godfrey, Illinois, Mary Jane Vigna (Mark) of Durham, North Carolina, and Julie Franks (Dan) of Godfrey; and nine grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the Alton American Legion Post 126.

