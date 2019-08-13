NORMA ALLISON

ALTON — Norma May Allison left this world for her heavenly home on Aug. 8, 2019 at the age of 88 years in Osage Beach, Missouri.

She began her life in Alton, Illinois on Oct. 19, 1930, the second daughter of Mr. Frederick and Mrs. Hattie (Allen) May. On May 28, 1955 Norma May married John H. Allison Jr. and they made their home in Alton for the next 56 years. During these years Norma was a member of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church of Godfrey, Illinois and retired from Sears Roebuck and Company in downtown Alton. In 2011, Norma became a widow, moving to Camdenton, Missouri to be closer to family.

Norma loved to recount her many adventures and travels both before and after marriage. John and Norma spent many weekends camping and traveling across the United States with their children during their working years. They later expanded those travels to include weeks of visiting their children and grandchildren, and long "snowbird" trips to the southwest after their retirement, always returning in the spring to the home they had built together in Alton in their first year of marriage. Norma had many friends throughout the years, but her best friend was Virginia Thomas. In her later years she loved to remember their many adventures together through regular phone calls, and cards and letters, keeping in constant contact even across the distance.

Norma is survived by three sons and their wives: John H. Allison III and his wife Sandy, of Aliso Viejo, California, Bruce Allison and his wife Kathy of Camdenton, Missouri, and Matthew Allison and his wife Kimberly of Las Vegas, Nevada. Other surviving members include eight grandchildren and their spouses: Heather Davis of Orange County, California, Casey Leonard also of Orange County, Christi Perez and her husband Tim of Camdenton, Brian Allison of Belton, Missouri, Gabrielle Knott and her husband Landon of Syracuse, Utah, Shawna Schoenfeld and her husband Travis of South Jordan, Utah, Lacey Bertoch and her husband Philip of South Jordan, and Zackary Campbell also of South Jordan. Also surviving are 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Norma is preceded in death by her husband John H. Allison Jr. and her sister Dorothy Maul.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton will host a memorial service beginning with visitation 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be directed to the American .