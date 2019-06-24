NORMA ANDERSON

GRAFTON – Norma Priscilla Anderson, 77, passed away at 11:33 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Alton Memory Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 14, 1941, one of five children born to the late Harold W. and Ora (Bowling) Anderson.

Norma grew up and resided in Grafton, Illinois for the majority of her life, and was a graduate of Jersey Community High School.

She married William Dahlberg on Sept. 26, 1959 and together they were the parents of three children.

She dedicated of twenty years of service working as a Truck Driver for the former CF Trucking. She will be most remembered for her outgoing personality, and her genuine love for people. Whether it be her family or friends, she enjoyed surrounding herself with the company of others.

Surviving are a son and daughter in-law, Ben and Julie Pfeiffer of Las Vegas, Nevada; two daughters and a son in-law, Brenda and Rik Leavitt of Logandale, Nevada and Debbie Pfeiffer of Grafton; six grandchildren, Lexi (Pfeiffer) Stolz, Nicholas Pfeiffer, Brandon Welcher, Alyssa Leavitt, Angelica Monroe and Cimeon Monroe; a brother and sister in-law, Edward and Patty Anderson of Grafton; as well as a sister, Valerie Anderson of Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenny and Richard Anderson.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois with Rev. Brett Simek officiating. Burial will follow at the Borlin Cemetery in Greene County.

In lieu of flower or plants, memorials may be given to the , in care of the funeral home.