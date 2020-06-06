Norma DeGerlia
1930 - 2020
WOOD RIVER — Norma J. DeGerlia, age 89, passed away at 9:40 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Eden Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Born Aug. 29, 1930 in Lagrange, Missouri, she was a daughter of Leo and Grace (Powell) White.

She married William Robert DeGerlia Oct. 29, 1950 in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death July 31, 2015.

Norma worked at Bell Telephone and Thrifty Drug Store until she retired. She then worked part time at the Children's Shop in downtown Alton. She loved spending time with her grandkids and enjoyed fishing with her husband and gardening. She was a woman who loved her family with all her heart.

She is survived by her children, Roger William DeGerlia and Becky Lynn (Jeff) Gray, all of Wood River, Illinois; grandchildren, Grace (Steve) Clary-Rymer of St. Charles, Missouri, Joseph (Megan) Clary of Godfrey, Illinois, and Michael Gray of Alton, Illinois; 9 great grandchildren, Jeffery Clary, Olivia Rymer, Gage (Kelsey) Woodfin, Jordan (Adam) Stroup, Casey Bartee, Nicholas Rymer, Zac Clary, Haileigh and Zoie Gray; great-great children, Quinn and Mac Stroup and Lium and Nicholas and a 5th on the way; two sisters, Isabelle Ganter of Schenectady, New York, and Linda Daniels of Mattoon, Illinois, and a sister-in-law, Anna Mae White of Santa Fe, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Darrell White; and sisters and brothers-in-law, William Ganter, Evelyn (Warren) Vance, Ruth (Harry) Allen and Thomas (Orlean) DeGerlia.

According to his wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be given to Backstoppers.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, with online guestbook at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
