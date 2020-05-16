ALTON — Dorma Eva Jane Rickman Finn, 86, went to be with her Lord and her husband Bill on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born on Aug. 27, 1933 in Grassy, Missouri, daughter of Carl Clessie and Nellie Montgomery. She was raised by Fred and Bessie Rickman of East Alton, Illinois. Dorma met her husband Bill at the café where she worked as a teenager and the rest is history. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Her joy were her children and grandchildren. Dorma was a master cook and baker. She was famous for her pies especially coconut cream. She will be missed and forever loved by her family. Dorma is survived by her three daughters, Lynne and Lisa (Matt Woulfe) Finn of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Lori Berry of Wood River, Illinois; grandchildren, Robin (Ashley) Brown of Worden, Illinois, Devin (Ashley) Reynolds of East Alton, Dillon Reynolds of Alton, and Lauren (Chris) Hamby of Hartford, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Taylor Jackson of Newport, North Carolina, also Sophee and Ellah Brown of Bethalto, Illinois; great-great grandson Cameron; half-brother, Donald Rainwater; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her best friend, June Satterfield of Alton. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Delma Fox and Dorothy Waggoner; her husband of 63 years, Bill; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Beth and Leroy Kuehnel; and her son-in-law, Jim Berry. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Donations in her name may be made to BJC Hospice or Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation—COVID Research.



