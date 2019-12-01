PLAINVIEW — Norma J. Glassbrenner, 90, of Plainview, Illinois, died at at 1:22 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Heritage Health in Litchfield, Illinois.

She was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Fieldon, Illinois, to Charles Narup and Catherine (Mossman) Narup.

She married Fred E. Glassbrenner on Jan. 10, 1953, in Fieldon. He preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 1986.

She worked for the Ben Franklin Store in Bunker Hill, Illinois, for many years, before her retirement in 2002. Norma was a 1947 graduate of Jersey Community High School.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Steve) Bender, of Williamsville, Illinois, Patti Updike, of St. Charles, Missouri, Ann (John) Hilderbrand, of Alton, Illinois, Ralph (Paula) Glassbrenner, of Plainview, Paul (Beth) Glassbrenner, of Plainview, 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sister, Delores Becker, of Fishers, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, brothers, Leonard Narup and Jerome Narup and sisters, Vernetia Gullicksrud, Irene Erwin, Vera Dunham, Rosalie East Hughes and Loretta Linenfelser.

Friends may call from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at SS Simon & Jude Church in Gillespie, Illinois. Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at SS Simon and Jude Church with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Burial will be at St. Denis Cemetery, in Shipman, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to HSHS Hospice or 5 A's Animal Shelter in Alton. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.