JERSEYVILLE — Norma Ione Hirst, 92, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Jerseyville, Illinois. She was born on Nov. 23, 1926 to Kenneth & Letha (Taylor) Foiles in Kampsville, Illinois.

Norma married Keith Hirst on Dec. 28, 1946, and Keith passed away on May 18, 2006. She was a homemaker and a member of The Church of the Nazarene.

Norma is survived by her children: Glenda (John) Patredis of Garland, Texas, Connie (Ralph) Bellas of Stanford, Illinois, and Allan (Missy) Hirst of Littleton, Colorado; her grandchildren: Jennifer Patredis of Los Angeles, California, Jonathan (Karyl) Patredis in Frisco, Teaxs, Eric (Angie) Bellas of Bloomington, Illinois, Adam (Katie) Bellas of Stanford, Illinois., Justin (Cassie) Bellas of Stanford, Illinois.; her great grandchildren: Logan Bellas, Lainey Bellas, Wyatt Bellas, Ryland Bellas, Nora Bellas, Carter Bellas, Kinley Bellas, Preston Patredis, and Charlotte Patredis; her siblings: Anna Mae Coan of Jerseyville. and Eugene Foiles of Xenia, Ohio. Norma is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers: Russell and Arthur Foiles, and her sisters: Rosalie Lawton and Mary Lou Cammann.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, Sept. 1 from 3-6 p.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Funeral will take place on Monday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Reverend Edwin Retter will be officiating and burial will take place at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville. Memorials may be given to the Church of the Nazarene in Jerseyville. The family wishes to thank the staff of Blackberry Cottage for their outstanding care and support of Norma.

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.