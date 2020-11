COTTAGE HILLS — Norma G. Iler, 84, passed away November 20, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.

She had worked several years as an aide at Beverly Farms in Godfrey.

Surviving are children Robert Iler of Cottage Hills and Connie (Allen) Boerckel of Litchfield; and several grandchildren and dear friends.

Private service with burial in Milton Cemetery in Alton will be held. Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.