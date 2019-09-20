DE SOTO — Norma Jean Lorch, 83, passed away on Feb. 16, 2019 in Desoto, Texas, surrounded by her family.

She was born Sept. 11, 1935, the daughter of John and Stella Rodgers. She married Gerald Lorch on March 11, 1953 and he preceded her in death on July 27, 1993.

She is survived by four children, Keith Lorch, Dale Lorch, David Lorch and Melinda Blumenthal; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 23 from 4 p.m. until a Celebration of Life service at 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois, with Pastor Charles West officiating.

A private family burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .

