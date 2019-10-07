CREVE COEUR — Norma E. McCune, 86, passed away at 11:35 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Parc Provence in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Born Sept. 26, 1933 in Alton, Illinois, she was a daughter of George Earl and Mildred E. (Hankins) Myers.

Norma worked for Christian Hospital Northeast as an admissions administrator for over 20 years. She was a longtime member of Dow Baptist Church, and most recently attended Holiday Shores Baptist Church. She also had attended New Hope Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and solving crossword puzzles. And she loved Cardinals baseball.

She married John Joseph McCune Sept. 5, 1953 in Wood River, Illinois. He preceded her in death Jan. 30, 2006.

Survivors include four sons and their wives, David (Carolyn) McCune of Valley Center, Kansas, Brad (Tammy) McCune of O'Fallon, Missouri, Eric (Sonia) McCune of Tucson, Arizona, and Marc (Rhonda) McCune of Cedarville, Arkansas; 12 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren; a sister, Sandy Lee of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; and two brothers, Don and Rick Myers, both of Rosewood Heights.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be made to Holiday Shores Baptist Church in Edwardsville, Illinois.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.