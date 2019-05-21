NORMA MILNER

MEDORA — Norma J. Milner, 87, of Medora, Illinois, passed away at 1:10 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor, with her family by her side.

She was born March 9, 1932, in Medora, the daughter of the late Homer L. and Florence (Watkins) Maple.

On June 15, 1951, Norma married Nelson Milner in Medora. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2000.

For 33 years, Norma and Nelson owned and operated Milner Grocery Store in Medora. She was a member of Medora Methodist Church, Order of Rainbow for Girls, Medora Lions, Order of the Eastern Star, Home Extension Association, and a lifetime member of Royal Neighbors of America. She enjoyed bowling, volunteering at school, and getting the family together. Norma was an avid sports fan, never failing to watch the Cardinals and Blues games. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren, always taking time to make each one feel special.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Dennis (Pat) Milner of Medora, Bruce (Darla) Milner of Woodson, Illinois, Keith (Diane) Milner of Brighton, Illinois; daughter in law Joni Milner of Deerfield, Indiana; son in law, Marty Overbey of Carrollton, Illinois; one sister, Dolores (Thomas) Ruyle of Jerseyville, Illinois; grandchildren, Stacey (Jonathan) Wolff, Dwayne (Catherine) Milner, Ashleigh (Pete) Scott, Erin Milner (Fiancé Patrick Hurley), Rodney (Kara) Milner, Erica Milner, Rachel Cox, Michelle (Cody) Walden, Mindy (Bret) Jackson, Jamie (Matt) Burns, Franz Milner (Fiancé Leigha Bonner), Dana (James) Cordrey, John (Anna) Milner, Matthew (Kendra) Overbey, Jessica (Bradley) Arnold, Brianna Overbey (wife Becky Schreiber), Christy Deacon, Jacob (Heidi) Bouvet, and Thereze Bouvet; great grandchildren, Mia, Brode, Libby, Abram, Charlotte, Cole, Delaney, Taylor, Lydia, Nelson, Cyrus, Alex, Landen, Renner, Remi, Blane, Beau, Benjamin, Avenly, Kameron, Madalyn, Gryphon, Amelia, Leighton, Mason, and Emmersyn.

In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by two children, Michael Milner and Nancy Overbey; granddaughters Heidi Milner and Angela Kitsmiller.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23 all at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Medora.

Memorials may be made to Medora Fire Department.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com