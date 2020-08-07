Norma Phelps

BRIGHTON — Norma Louise Phelps, 88, passed away at 5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Robings Manor.

Born Sept. 10, 1931, in East St. Louis, Illinois, she was the only child of Robert and Anna (Hrasky) Slemer.

On Feb. 16, 1950, she married Howard Oren Phelps Jr., at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Alton, Illinois. He died Sept. 8, 1999.

She is survived by daughters, Steph (Dennis) Buhs and Dawn (Jim) Austin; a son, Brian (Lisa) Phelps; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and, a brother-in-law, Babe (Gwen) Phelps.

Along with her parents, Norma was preceded in death by a son, Scott Phelps.

There will only be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with Pastor Jon Sander officiating.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to Robings Manor in Brighton.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.