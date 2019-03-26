NORMA SAALE

O'FALLON — Norma L. Saale (nee Bailey), of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 87.

Loving wife of the late Norman Saale; beloved daughter of the late Chester and Mayme Bailey; devoted mother of Monty (Susan) Saale, Susan E. Saale, and Shawn (Diane) Saale; cherished grandmother of Heather (Eric) Schnarr, Adam (Sara) Bonderer, Scott (Sarah) Bonderer, Stephanie (Jamie) Dick, Eric (Stephanie) Saale, Lauren (Brandon) Cunningham, Taylor Saale, and Clayton Saale; treasured great-grandmother of twelve. Norma is preceded in death by her brother, Allan Bailey; and sister, Phyllis Jean Saale.

The family is being served by the Baue Funeral & Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay St., St. Charles, MO 63301.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 31 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7701 Highway N., Dardenne Prairie, MO. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to Marygrove Children's Home in Florissant. Visit Baue.com