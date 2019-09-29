ALTON — Norma Jean Schulz, 71, died at 9:08 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Foxes Grove in Wood River.

Born June 25, 1948 in Alton, she was the daughter of Norman and Vera (Hicker) Baeser. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and retired as a CNA from Blu-Fountain Manor in Godfrey. She married Alfred D. Schulz Jr. He preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2016.

Surviving is a daughter, Robin Brimer (David) of Jefferson, Missouri; two sons, Greg Crull (Michelle) of Decatur, Illinois, ]and Mark Crull (Salina) of Alton; six grandchildren, Zachary, Lisa Ann, Daren, Emily, Brandon and Dakota; one great-granddaughter, Violette; and two sisters, Marlene Chase of Keller, Texas, and Verna Pashea of Edwardsville.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Alton VFW Post 1308. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.