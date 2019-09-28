ALTON — Norma Lorene Stice, 89, of Alton, Illinois, formerly of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

She was born in Scott County, Illinois, to Rudolph "Rudy" and Bertha Wilson Boes on July 26, 1930. She married Robert "Bob" Stice on July 15, 1950 in Winchester. He passed away March 29, 1993.

Norma is survived by her sister, D. Elizabeth "Liz" Lashmet of Springfield, Illinois; granddaughter, Jessica Stice of Scott City, Missouri; sisters-in-law Jerry Boes of Hannibal, Missouri; Mary Jane (Jim) Mikalisch of New Berlin, Freda (Ed) Eyster of Wood River; brother-in-law Jack Stice of Alton; numerous nieces and nephews; close friends; and guardian angels, Vernon and Cheryle LeClaire of Alton.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy; six brothers and their spouses, John (Katherine), James (Rosemary), Gerald (Eileen), Eugene (Linda), Harold and Charles (in infancy) Boes; and three sisters and their spouses, Lula (John) Cloninger, Minnie (Ross) Anders and Velma (in infancy); and a brother-in-law, Reg Lashmet.

Norma worked at Blocks Drive-Up on Milton Road for many years. She enjoyed her cat, Buddy. She was a huge Cardinals baseball fan and enjoyed family get together and visiting with friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at noon Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Fosterburg Baptist Church, St. Paul's Methodist Church or a .

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.