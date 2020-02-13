GRAFTON — Norma June Wallace, 93, died at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

She was born in Alton on Nov. 17, 1926, one of two daughters born to Charles H. and Juanita (Rowden) Niemeyer.

She graduated in 1946 from Alton Senior High School, and shortly after, married the love of her life Donald L. Wallace of Grafton, Illinois. The two married on June 8, 1946 at the First Presbyterian Church in Alton, and their married life spanned 45 years prior to his death on Oct. 28, 1991.

For many years she was the rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, serving the Grafton, Dow, and Elsah areas all of Illinois. Throughout the years, she and Donald worked side by side in various endeavors, whether it was ice business, trucking, or bus line business. Later in life, the two managed the lodge at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton.

Norma's happiness was contagious, and she was absolutely colorful in every way. She had a larger than life personality and truly a class act. Her positive energy was felt anytime she was around, and was the perfect combination of glitz, glam and sass, in addition to having a heart of gold. She was the life of every party or family occasion, and jumped at the chance to be with family and friends. She was the type of person who sought the good in every person, loved her family fiercely, and always to an active role in their lives. She was the heart and soul of her family, and led a life full of love and happiness, a life that will truly be missed by all.

Surviving are her daughter and son in-law, Linda and Larry Burton of Grafton; four grandchildren and their spouses, Kelly and Rodney Verdun of East Alton, Illinois, Todd and Laura Burton of Grafton, Kortney and Trevyor Fisher of Springfield, Missouri, and Whitney and James Copley of Republic, Missouri; also 10 great-grandchildren, Karlee Verdun, Drew Verdun, Shelby Burton, Sawyer Burton, TJ Burton, Hunter Burton, Kinley Fisher, Blakely Fisher, Landree Fisher and Leo Copley; and three great great grandchildren, Bryson Hosford, Randy Pilgrim and Iris Burton.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Charlotte Stephens Albert; and two brothers in-law, William Stephens Jr. and Donald Albert.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois; Mr. Robert Smith will officiate.

She will be laid to rest in the Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.

Memorials may be given to the Grafton United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime and faithful member.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.