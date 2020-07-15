WOOD RIVER — Norman E. McCann, 87, passed away July 14, 2020 from the maladies of age. Born June 28, 1933, he was the son of Vern and Margaret (Beasaw) McCann.

Nemy, as he was known, served in the Army Corp of Engineers from 1951-1953, stationed in Korea. He always said he took two cruises in his life: one to the war and one back home. Many people wondered and questioned Dad about how he got in the Army as he was blind in one eye and could not pass the physical. He simply told them, "I memorized the eye chart!"

He had many odd jobs around Alton, Illinois, as a young man. Mostly pin setting, bartending, and scrapping metal with his dad. But he made a career working at McDonnell Douglas as a sheet metal riveter and talked with pride about being part of the building of the Voodoo, F4 Phantom, F-15 Eagles, F-18 Tomcat and the C-17 Transport. He retired in 1990.

He married Marieta (Haycraft) in 1955 and was the proud father of three sons, James McCann, Sr. (Robbie) of Holiday Shores, Illinois, Steven McCann (Kathy) of Alton, and David McCann (Colleen) of Vista, Californa.

He was actively involved in Boy Scouts while his sons were growing up.

Nem married Carol (Knupp) Corrigan in 1974 and gained four bonus children, Dennis Corrigan (Jourdan) of Davenport, Florida, Kelly Brooke of Wood River, Illinois, Michael Corrigan (Michele) of Carlinville, Illinois, and Kevin Corrigan (Lisa) of East Alton, Illinois.

Dad was preceded in death by both his wives; and his step-son, Michael.

Norm had many great friends in the community. Mostly Bud and the other guys from the donut shop, and all the great people he met on Tuesday "beer and bar food" night. He was fun to be around and touched many lives.

You could always get Ole Norm to laugh by asking about Del Rio, Texas. He loved John Wayne and there was an inside joke about Liberty Valance.

The St. Louis Cardinals were his favorite team and Cubs fans weren't allowed to park in front of the house. Just read the sign. His passion was woodworking and he left behind many great projects for the rest of us to enjoy.

Nem also leaves behind three siblings, Audrey Harris of Wood River, Becky Kinnard of Mooresville, North Carolina, and Ronnie McCann (whereabouts unknown). Pop leaves behind 13 grandchildren and Grandpa leaves behind 9 great-grandchildren.

Norman was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Virgil (Bill) and Ernest McCann; and a sister, Betty Wallace.

A private gathering will be held in his honor. Memorials can be made to the soldiers/veterans charity of your choice.

