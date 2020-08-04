Norman McDonald

ROODHOUSE — Norman "Woody" McDonald, age 67, of Roodhouse, Illinois, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence.

He was born Aug. 5, 1952 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Ivan and Edna Huffstedtler McDonald. He married Patricia Price and together they had two children. They later divorced.

He married Imogene Norton in 1989 and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, April (Bahram) Etezadmozaffar of California, and Deanna (companion Darin Booth) McDonald of Roodhouse; two sons, Jarrod (companion Hope Ingram) McDonald of Roodhouse, and Timothy (companion Ashley Shipley) McDonald of Roodhouse; a step-daughter, Brianne (Mike) Wood of White Hall, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Dalton, Dustin, Kaydence, Sean, Colton McDonald, Cassandawn Etezadmozaffar, Brayton Pinkerton, Ryleigh and Evy Shaw; three sisters, Sandra Hayman of Michigan City, Indiana, Debra (Kevin) Tucker of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Brenda (Dan) Bechtold of Grafton, Illinois; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in-laws, Bill Heraty and Gene Hayman; and a nephew, Joshua Tucker.

Norman served in the United States Army from 1969-1971. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 42 years. He was a member of Illinois Patriot Guard. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting for rocks, and spending time with his grandchildren.

The family will host a celebration of life service 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the former Hunters Horn building near Belltown, Illinois. Private burial will be held at a later date.

Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.

