NORTON DAVISON

GODFREY — Norton Clarence Davison, 63, passed away at 10:18 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at home with his family by his side.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1955 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Dr. Edgar Newton and Marion Eileen (Worthey) Davison.

Norton married Norma Williams on November 23, 1977 in Springfield, IL.

He retired from Christian Hospital North East in the Environmental Services Department.

Norton is survived by his wife, Norma Davison; one son, Jacob Davison of Alton; his mother, Peggy Davison; three brothers and sisters-in-law and a sister and brother-in-law, Jonathan & Brook Davison of Atlanta, Jodi & Dennis Madole of Versailles, MO; Reed & Christina Wickenhauser and Todd & Shaneen Wickenhauser, all of Godfrey; and very dear lifelong friends, Sonny & Suzanne Hatten of Alton; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday April 15, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, with Rabi Lane Steinger officiating.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice.

