FARRELL
EDWARDSVILLE — Nova Virginia Farrell, 89, of Edwardsville, Illinois, formerly of Caseyville, died at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. A private family service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10 at Pontoon Baptist Church. Interment is planned for Saturday, March 23 at the Valley View Cemetery followed by a visitation and celebration of Nova's 90th birthday from 3-6 p.m. at the Tri-Township Park Community Center in Troy, Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.