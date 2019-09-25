ORLANDO — Oleda Marie Beasley Kern Flint, 97, formerly of East Alton, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 in AdventHealth in Winter Park, Forida.

Born Oct. 26, 1921 in Hahn, Missouri, she was the daughter of Estel Beasley and Susie (Sherman) Beasley.

She married Andrew Kern in 1944, he died in June of 1985. She was also married on Feb. 4, 1972 to William Flint, who died Dec. 26, 1982.

Oleda and Andrew owned and operated Kern Restaurant in East Alton, Illinois, until 1969. She was active in the Eagles Club, Moose Lodge and VFW Auxiliary all while living in Florida. She was a dedicated volunteer, serving veterans.

Surviving are her sons, Andrew Kern, Jr., Estel (Kathy) Kern and Roy Kern; daughters Brenda (Mike) Hull and Mary (Michael) Creekmore; 10 grandchildren; and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her step-mother, Ruthie Miller Beasley; her son, Mark Kern; her daughter, EvaLena Kern; her brothers, Leo, Cleo and Wilbur "Lowell" Beasley; and her sister, Norma Porter.

Services and burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Chapel in Bethalto, Illinois.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.