BUNKER HILL — Oliver "Ollie" Schwallenstecker, 80, of Bunker Hill, Illinios, died at his residence on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

He was born Jan. 10, 1939, in Woodburn, Illinois, to Louis Schwallenstecker and Rosalind (Wood) Kaeshamer.

Friends may call on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Masonic services will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill Education Foundation or the choice of the Family. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.