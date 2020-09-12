ROCKBRIDGE — Oliver Wessel, Jr., 80, passed away on September 5, 2020 in Springfield. He was born on January 6, 1940 to Oliver Wessel, Sr. & Mildred (Frazier) Wessel in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was a farmer and a U.S. Army veteran. He married Katherine Devening on November 11, 1967 in Fieldon. He is survived by his wife: Katherine Wessel of Rockbridge; his children: Shelly Wessel of Rockbridge, Sherry (Jeff) Vanost of Jerseyville, Kelly Beeman (companion: James Huff) of Fieldon, and Terry Wessel (companion: Patricia Golden) of Hardin; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and his siblings: Ron (Sandy) Wessel of Oakridge, Tennessee. and Ed (Donna) Wessel of St. Louis.

He is preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2002 at 11:00 a.m. at Alexander Funeral Home. Pastor John Shelton will be officiating and burial will take place at Gunterman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Due to COVID restrictions, no more than 50 people are allowed at the funeral home at one time. Per CDC guidelines, it is recommended to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements are bt Alexander Funeral Home.