EAST ALTON — Opal Louise "Weezer" Hale, 90, passed away at 4:33 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at her home.

Born June 1, 1929 in Chaonia, Missouri, she was a daughter of John and Florence (Thrasher) Hale.

Louise worked as a cook and baker for several restaurants, including the Pancake Ranch and Grandmother's Kitchen. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass.

Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Hale of East Alton, Illinois; two grandchildren, Tawny Duddingston of Eagan, Minnesota and Chadwick Attebery of Bethalto, Illinois; four great grandchildren, Alex, McKenzie, Katelyn, and Michael; a brother, Donald (Carol) Hale of East Alton; and an infinite amount of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Iva Graham, Ruby Boyer, Freda Williams, Pearl Daves, and Edith Allison; and seven brothers, Lee, Leonard, Jesse, Roy, Orval, Delbert, and Floyd Hale.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Gospel Tabernacle in Godfrey, Illinois, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

