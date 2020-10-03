Opal Kallal

JERSEYVILLE — Opal Marie Kallal, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1927 in Venice, Illinois, the daughter of William H. & Viola E. (Grover) Kuehnel.

Opal married James "Jiggs" Eugene Kallal on Dec. 1, 1945 in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Opal is survived by her husband, Jiggs; four sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Judy (Walker) Kallal of Pittsfield, Mike and Norma (Steckel) Kallal of Jerseyville, Ronald and Diane (Markham) Kallal of Fieldon, Illinois, Jack and Cinda (Ivester) Kallal of Jerseyville; two daughters and a son-in-law, Linda and Pat Raymond of Jerseyville and Susan Kallal of Jerseyville; 27 grandchildren; 48 great grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Edith Scott of Gibson City, Jenny (Clyde) Myers of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Jim (Madeline) Kuehnel of Jerseyville, Jake Kuehnel of Jerseyville and Robert (Norma) Kuehnel of Jerseyville; a sister in-law, Mary Kuehnel of Alton, Illinois.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her siblings, Eddie (Maxine) Kuehnel, Helen (Vernon) Bounds, Tommy (Marcella) Kuehnel, Gene Kuehnel, Bill (Sandy) Kuehnel; a brother in-law, Bill Scott; as well as a great grandson, Owen Nicodemus.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, at Delhi Baptist Church where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to Delhi Baptist Church.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.